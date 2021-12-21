Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 3,730 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 4.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $64,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average is $142.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

