Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $978,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UVXY opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.70.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

