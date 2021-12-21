Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 308,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,696,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 43.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,888,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.