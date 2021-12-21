Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.73 and a twelve month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

