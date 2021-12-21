Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 17,347 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,347 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 321,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

