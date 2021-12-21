Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 6,200 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

BCC opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

