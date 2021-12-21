Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOC opened at $369.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.54. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

