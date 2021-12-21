Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Twilio by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,640. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $268.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.00 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

