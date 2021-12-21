Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Reduced by Analyst

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of FIS opened at $104.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 282.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 161.7% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

