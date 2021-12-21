Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 194,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 183,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 445,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

