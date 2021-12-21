Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 246.41%.

NASDAQ RCAT opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Red Cat has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Cat by 113.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 64,539 shares in the last quarter. 16.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

