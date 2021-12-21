Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $175.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.16. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

