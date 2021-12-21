DeFiner (FIN) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for about $0.0911 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $601,408.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039246 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006724 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,881,256 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

