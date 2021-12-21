Gitcoin Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $129.78 million and $16.02 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for $9.14 or 0.00018692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039246 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

