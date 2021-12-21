Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,140.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,406,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,652 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $19,404,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $18,635,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,237,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,130,000 after purchasing an additional 502,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $10,190,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.