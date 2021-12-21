-$0.17 EPS Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). Sumo Logic posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $77,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,946. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

