Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,451 shares of company stock worth $5,455,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $330.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 99.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

