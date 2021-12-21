AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Increases Dividend to $5.80 Per Share

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 5.799 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years.

Shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $37.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

