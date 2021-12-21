Independent Bank Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the bank on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

