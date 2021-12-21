PHSC plc (PHSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on January 21st

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PHSC stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 million and a P/E ratio of 36.00. PHSC has a one year low of GBX 12.01 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 24 ($0.32).

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

