PHSC plc (PHSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on January 21st

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of PHSC stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 million and a P/E ratio of 36.00. PHSC has a one year low of GBX 12.01 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 24 ($0.32).
