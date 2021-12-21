Artemis Alpha Trust plc (ATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.14 on January 20th

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Artemis Alpha Trust stock opened at GBX 401 ($5.30) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 414.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 350 ($4.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 478 ($6.32).
Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.