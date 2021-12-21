Artemis Alpha Trust plc (ATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.14 on January 20th

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Artemis Alpha Trust stock opened at GBX 401 ($5.30) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 414.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 350 ($4.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 478 ($6.32).

Get Artemis Alpha Trust alerts:

Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.