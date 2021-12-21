Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Shares of HMCBF opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

