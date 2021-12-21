Gcp Student Living Plc (OTCMKTS:GCPSF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in November

Gcp Student Living Plc (OTCMKTS:GCPSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:GCPSF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Gcp Student Living has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

