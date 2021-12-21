Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Update

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 702,800 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 582,600 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

CSV stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The company has a market cap of $986.35 million, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSV. Sidoti increased their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

