Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Hello Pal International from $1.87 to $1.56 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Hello Pal International has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

