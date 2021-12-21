Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $123.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,728 shares of company stock worth $58,659,092 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after acquiring an additional 124,979 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares during the period.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.65.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

