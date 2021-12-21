Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases 314 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,105,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,014,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $381,175,000 after acquiring an additional 753,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

