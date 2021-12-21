Well Done LLC Sells 1,972 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89.

