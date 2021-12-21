Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ford Motor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 17,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 456,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in Ford Motor by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 381,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 61,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

F opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

