Analysts Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.89. Service Co. International reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 185.6% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

