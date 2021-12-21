Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Offerpad in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE OPAD opened at 7.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 7.68. Offerpad has a twelve month low of 6.27 and a twelve month high of 20.97.

In other Offerpad news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of Offerpad stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,664,000.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

