Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Steel Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of JPSWY opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.97. Japan Steel Works has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

