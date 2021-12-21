Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in November

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

