Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NVVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NVVE stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvve will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuvve by 2,592.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuvve by 412.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nuvve in the third quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuvve by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuvve by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

