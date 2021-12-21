Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LOCL stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

