Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

