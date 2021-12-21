Well Done LLC Has $324,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist decreased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

