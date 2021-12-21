Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 340.2% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 103.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $177.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.