Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $88.38 and a 52-week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

