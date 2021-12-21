Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.76 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

