Girard Partners LTD. Has $67,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.90. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $81.44 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.