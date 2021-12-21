Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Copart by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Copart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Copart by 12.2% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

