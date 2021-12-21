Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

MDT stock opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

