Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 206 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $153.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $454.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.09 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

