Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after acquiring an additional 635,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,993 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 285,052 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $164.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.