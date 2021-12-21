M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Citigroup cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.