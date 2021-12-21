SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 199,133 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,133 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of XPeng worth $14,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in XPeng by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 426,359 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in XPeng by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in XPeng by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 435,721 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in XPeng by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of XPEV opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 7.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

