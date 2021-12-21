SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 118,208 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 242.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

