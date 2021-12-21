SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 8.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Linde by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Linde by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $330.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.07. The company has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $343.31.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

