iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 117.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $153.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.94. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

